Bruce Willis loved ones irked by Emma Hemmings moves: Source

Photo: Tensions emerge as Emma Hemming's takes control of Bruce Willis' fortune: Source

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is reportedly under fire as she continues to manage both her husband's health and his estate.

According to RadarOnline.com, Heming, 46, has been under “huge pressure” as she juggles caring for the Die Hard star while also being given the authority to oversee his vast fortune.

Reportedly, Hemming's this responsibility has unsettled other members of the Willis family.

“Emma is dealing with huge pressure right now. She’s not only overseeing Bruce’s care but has also already been given the right to handle his vast fortune, which has irked Bruce’s other loved ones,” the outlet reported.

Heming and Willis, 70, tied the knot in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

The actor is also father to three older daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

“The reality that she’s the one making all the decisions hasn’t escaped notice – and it’s stirred tension with Bruce’s older daughters,” a source added.

The source concluded by saying, “Everyone senses that a battle over money could erupt, even if no one is openly admitting it.”