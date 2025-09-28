Jessica Hecht reflects on Scarlett Johansson's evolution over 15 years

Jessica Hecht on reuniting with Scarlett Johansson after 15 years

Jessica Hecht is reflecting on how much Scarlett Johansson has grown since they last shared the stage.

The pair first teamed up in 2010’s Broadway revival of A View from the Bridge. Fifteen years later, they reunited for Eleanor the Great, Johansson’s directorial debut, which premiered September 24 in New York.

Speaking at the premiere, Hecht, 60, said she “can’t believe” they had the chance to collaborate again.

“We talked about life, food, health, family, relationships. Her kids, my grown kids, her parents. Just the kinds of things you’d share with someone whose perspective you really value,” Hecht told People Magazine.

Hecht noted that Johansson, 40, has naturally changed since their Broadway days, especially after becoming a mother to daughter Rose, 11, and son Cosmo, 4.

“Once you’re a parent, you feel differently about what it means to be responsible,” Hecht explained. “Back then, she was already so determined and wanted everyone to be happy, to do great work. Now, she also carries that desire to be a good person, not just a good artist.”

As for Johansson behind the camera, Hecht said working with her as a director felt effortless. “It was very natural, very easy,” she shared.

“I respect her so deeply. She’s had this tremendous film career, and I’m fascinated by how much artistry becomes part of your DNA after so long in the profession.”