Andy Cohen looks back at how he changed himself

Andy Cohen weighs in on his health journey

Andy Cohen had a physical transformation. Now, he looks back at what made him change himself.



During an interview with Today, the host weighs in on his health journey as he reveals he realised he was not looking up to the mark at the filming of the reunion of The Valley's season two.

He recalls one of the moments he realised he was not looking his best. “I couldn’t button my suits, it was so bad," he recalls of the point when he was dressing for the reunion.

Andy adds he “terrible being in front of cameras and looking at a freaking monitor of ourselves every single day.”

“After that, I was like, ‘I’ve got to get my act together,’” he remembers, adding he started to take the GLP-1 weight loss medicine. But the drug alone, the host says, was not part of his "real fitness journey."

In the end, Andy adds he also became cautious of what he eats. "[I am] being so much more deliberate about what I put in my mouth, how I work out."