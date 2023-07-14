 
Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Emily Ratajkowsk almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction because of the chest cutout in her dress
Emily Ratajkowski looked racy in a sheer dress while she attended a Hamptons party held by Michael Rubin. The model almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction because of the chest cutout in her dress.

The 32-year-old shared pictures which fully showed off her figure in the see-through white dress while she captioned the post: “Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl.”

She could also be seen enjoying herself as she danced from room to room in the invite-only bash. She went on to twerk for the camera while she tucked a black bag under her arm.


She also thanked the merchandising mogul Michael Rubin for inviting her to the party claiming she and her friends “had too much fun.”

The stunning model also partied with other big names like Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and more at Rubin’s July 3 party. Reports from the DailyMail claimed that Emily was seen spending most of her time with the newly single Tom Brady.

The source added: “I don't know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn't leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them.”

