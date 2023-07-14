Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn gets candid about her long-term partnership with Kurt Russell and revealed why they never got married.



Speaking to CNN, the actress was questioned about why she didn’t marry Russell.

To this, she replied, “Why should we be? Isn’t that a better question?”

Hawn shared that she and Russell had been in separate marriages that eventually ended in divorce.

For the unversed, Hawn has two ex-husbands, Bill Hudson and Gus Trikonis, while Russell was earlier married to Season Hubley.

“We have been married, and when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business. It’s always ugly,” explained the 77-year-old.

While sharing her concerns about getting divorce a third time, Hawn stated, “Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money?”

How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’” remarked the actress.

The Overboard star pointed out that there is no restriction and she gets to choose if she wants to be with her partner every single day.

“I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here,” she admitted.

Reflecting on her 40-year relationship with Russell, Hawn asserted, “There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on.”

“So, I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling,” she added

Meanwhile, the actress shares a 36-year-old son with Russell.