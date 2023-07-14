 
menu menu menu

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship
Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn gets candid about her long-term partnership with Kurt Russell and revealed why they never got married.

Speaking to CNN, the actress was questioned about why she didn’t marry Russell.

To this, she replied, “Why should we be? Isn’t that a better question?”

Hawn shared that she and Russell had been in separate marriages that eventually ended in divorce.

For the unversed, Hawn has two ex-husbands, Bill Hudson and Gus Trikonis, while Russell was earlier married to Season Hubley.

“We have been married, and when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business. It’s always ugly,” explained the 77-year-old.

While sharing her concerns about getting divorce a third time, Hawn stated, “Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money?”

How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’” remarked the actress.

The Overboard star pointed out that there is no restriction and she gets to choose if she wants to be with her partner every single day.

“I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here,” she admitted.

Reflecting on her 40-year relationship with Russell, Hawn asserted, “There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on.”

“So, I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling,” she added

Meanwhile, the actress shares a 36-year-old son with Russell.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions