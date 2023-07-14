 
menu menu menu

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Hayao Miyazaki wrote the plot of his highly anticipated final film himself and kept it under wraps until its release
Hayao Miyazaki wrote the plot of his highly anticipated final film himself and kept it under wraps until it's release

Friday saw the highly anticipated release of the last film – How Do You Live – by renowned animation director Hayao Miyazaki in Japanese cinemas.

Miyazak is not only known by anime lovers but also beloved by artists for creating a balance of fantasy and realism in his unique style of animation. 

He founded Studio Ghibli with late director Isao Takahata, and went on to create three of Japan’s 10 highest grossing films, namely: Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle.

Miyazaki wrote the plot of his latest and sadly his last film, How Do You Live, which takes its name from the 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino. The plot was kept under wraps until the film’s release on Friday.

The movie takes place in Japan during World War II and follows a young boy named Mahito whose mother dies in a fire. His father remarries his late wife's younger sister Natsuko and moves his family to her large ancestral home in the countryside.

Mahito discovers a mysterious tower in the house – that he is warned not to enter.

Mahito later sees Natsuko disappears into the tower, and follows her in because he thinks his mother is in the tower. Once inside, he is transported to a magical alternate world, where he meets new friends and foes alike.

Thematically, in How Do You Live, Miyazaki has once again created a coming of age story in which a child must learn to put others ahead of his own selfish desires.

More From Entertainment:

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?

Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’