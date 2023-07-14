 
menu menu menu

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Rebecca Smile recounts meeting Taylor Swift, calls her the nicest person in the whole world
Rebecca Smile recounts meeting Taylor Swift, calls her 'the nicest person in the whole world'

Scottish TikToker Rebecca Smile, who bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift, recently shared a story on the video-sharing platform about how the pop star "stalked her online" to set up a meeting. Smile recounted the encounter after a fan asked if she had ever met Swift in person.

According to Smile, Taylor's team contacted her after coming across her social media post in which she paid homage to Swift's costume in the 2014 music video for Bad Blood.

Swift, who is known for her interactions with fans, arranged the meeting with Smile, making for an incredible story.

She revealed, “'Yes Taylor has met me and to cut a long story short she stalked me online and got her people to contact me…”

“[They said]: "Taylor really wants to meet you would you like to meet her?" And obviously I'm like "Duh yeah" And here's the picture and she saw my Bad Blood costume that I'm wearing online and she absolutely loved it…”

“She asked to meet me. Yeah she's just the nicest person in the whole world and I'm still in awe that this even happened. Like every time I mention it I'm still shocked by it because it was just the nicest thing…”

“It's just the craziest thing that's ever happened to me to be honest. It's funny because last night I found my old folder of Tumblr screenshots for Taylor's likes from my account but yeah there's a lot of them…”

“It just shows that after we met she's still keeping up with me and like it's just the nicest thing, it's so nice…”

“I have so much respect for Taylor I've been a fan for 15 years. I will always love and respect her and I will always vouch for her because that's just what I do.”

More From Entertainment:

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions