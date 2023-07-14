Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her

Rebecca Smile recounts meeting Taylor Swift, calls her 'the nicest person in the whole world'

Scottish TikToker Rebecca Smile, who bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift, recently shared a story on the video-sharing platform about how the pop star "stalked her online" to set up a meeting. Smile recounted the encounter after a fan asked if she had ever met Swift in person.

According to Smile, Taylor's team contacted her after coming across her social media post in which she paid homage to Swift's costume in the 2014 music video for Bad Blood.

Swift, who is known for her interactions with fans, arranged the meeting with Smile, making for an incredible story.

She revealed, “'Yes Taylor has met me and to cut a long story short she stalked me online and got her people to contact me…”

“[They said]: "Taylor really wants to meet you would you like to meet her?" And obviously I'm like "Duh yeah" And here's the picture and she saw my Bad Blood costume that I'm wearing online and she absolutely loved it…”

“She asked to meet me. Yeah she's just the nicest person in the whole world and I'm still in awe that this even happened. Like every time I mention it I'm still shocked by it because it was just the nicest thing…”

“It's just the craziest thing that's ever happened to me to be honest. It's funny because last night I found my old folder of Tumblr screenshots for Taylor's likes from my account but yeah there's a lot of them…”

“It just shows that after we met she's still keeping up with me and like it's just the nicest thing, it's so nice…”

“I have so much respect for Taylor I've been a fan for 15 years. I will always love and respect her and I will always vouch for her because that's just what I do.”