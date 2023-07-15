 
Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

TV star Ty Pennington, who had a nasty health scar after attending Barbie premier in Los Angeles, is recuperating.

The “Trading Spaces” turned to Instagram on Friday to share health update, revealing that he was rushed to a Denver-area hospital and intubated after having trouble breathing due to abscess.

The actor said that he had medical emergency just days after attending the “Barbie” movie premiere in Los Angeles.


"From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!," he captioned photos of himself lying in his hospital bed.

The 58-year-old design wiz added:  "I’m okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn’t posted about my teams #BOTB VICTORY!!

“Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway.”

Ty Pennington then thanked the 'amazing staff' at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of him.

