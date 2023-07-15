 
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Tom Holland is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons
Tom Holland had a grueling time at The Crowded Room, which forced him to take a year off from acting.

But, a recent episode of his Apple TV+ series went viral on Twitter.

In the latest episode of the psychological thriller titled Reunion, the Spider-Man star was seen having an intimate scene with a male co-actor named Elijah Jones.

In the heated scene, Holland's character Danny Sullivan has changed to his female alter-ego avatar, Ariana, and a Black male called Jerome is getting cozy with him.

The actor even took to Twitter to describe the scene, "Had a lot of fun filming this one."

On the social platform, the users had a meltdown as many were jolted from the bold scene of the British actor.

Some also mulled the 27-year-old's boo Zendaya's reaction to seeing him in the viral scene.


