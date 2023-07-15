Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez, who looks sensational in every outfit, left onlookers awestruck as she put her fit figure on display in tiny sports top and leggings in Los Angeles.

Lopez, known for her work ethic to stay fit, looked super-fit as she left LA gym after another grueling workout on Thursday.

The 53-year-old appeared to be a fitness diva as flashed her curves in strappy black sports bra and black leggings while exiting the Tracy Anderson Studio in California

The "On the Floor" hitmaker's toned abs, shoulders were on full display during her latest outing in the city.

The ageless beauty had her hair pulled up on top of her head in a messy top knot and wore sunglasses as she headed back to her car after her workout.

To complete her look, Affleck's sweetheart wore white trainers and carried a large black handbag in one hand and a sparkly water bottle in the other.



The Hustlers star was in a hurry, practically jogging from her SUV to the entrance of the building. At that time, wore a sleek, long-sleeved black shirt and her hair was pulled back with a claw clip. She exited the passenger's side of the vehicle but it was not apparent who the driver of the car was.

The pre and post workout snaps come one day after Lopez enjoyed lunch with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 17, at the iconic The Ivy restaurant in Beverly Hills.



Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet also accompanied her father Affleck and JLo to Michael Rubin's 4th of July white party in the Hamptons. At the time, people noted that the teenager is a dead ringer for her mother.