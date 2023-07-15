Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, a musical band disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon musical band has disbanded as the members have decided to pursue their separate paths.

The frontman of the band, Nicholas Petricca, in an emotional youtube video, announced that the band is entering an indefinite period of hiatus.

The three-piece band is known for their musical hits like Shut Up and Dance and Lost in the Wild.

In the video posted band's youtube channel, Petricca said, "It's time for us to take a good long break from making music together and from touring as well."

He added that the day band reconvenes would be a glorious day but expressed an inability to predict when will that day be, reports People magazine.

Lamenting on the band's decision to hiatus from the music world, the 36-year-old singer said that band was filled with love, appreciation, and gratitude.



In an 11 minutes video, Petricca said, "The hard choice of placing something we love from the center of lives to the side and out of focus is to make space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being and maybe in the long run to serve the wellbeing of Walk the Moon as well."

While giving a shout-out to band members, he announced that they might pop up now and then to showcase their solo work.

Walk the Moon frontman, Petricca, also thanked fans for their love and support throughout their journey.