Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox also revealed how long the strike could go

Brian Cox has predicted the current Hollywood crisis duration: up to 2023's end.

During an interview with Sky News, The Succession star believes the studios would not cave in to pressure easily, and they would test the limits of the striking actors.

"It's a situation that could get very, very unpleasant. It could go on for quite some time. They'll take us to the brink, and we'll probably have to go to the brink. So it may not be solved... until towards the end of the year."

The veteran actor also added the SAG-AFTRA strike was mostly in solidarity with the WGA, where the writers have been on the road since May.

Thanks the writers because of them we have shows like 'White Lotus', like 'Succession'..." he added.

Not to mention the rise of AI in the showbiz industry also drew the 77-year-old snipe as he said, "We don't know the extent to which it can operate," adding, "It's the boogeyman, it really is the boogeyman.



[Streamers] could easily go and create AI, artificial intelligence programs, which would be a nonsense. There would never be an original voice. It would be some kind of copy monkey of the show. And that is unacceptable."