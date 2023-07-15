 
menu menu menu

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

File Footage 

Christopher Nolan got candid about his habit of staying away from modern technology even though he has made some of the most "revered sci-fi movies."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oppenheimer director revealed he does not even use technology to send his scripts to actors and only “hand delivers” them.

The acclaimed director said he avoids distractions by not using modern technology. "I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get," he said.

"It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me,” Nolan added.

He went on to speak about how technology steals the right to privacy by revealing he hand delivers his scripts to cast members himself.

"People will say, 'Why do you work in secrecy?' Well, it’s not secrecy, it’s privacy," Nolan said, explaining, "It’s being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible."

Nolan personally delivered the scripts of his latest work, the biographical thriller film about Godfather of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, to the whole cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy revealed that Nolan called him “out of the blue" about the movie and then showed up at his home.

"In classic Chris style, he flew from L.A. to give me the actual script," the Peaky Blinders star said, adding, "you never get anything on email. He has to give you the physical copy." 

More From Entertainment:

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark
Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years
Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths
Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down
Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration
Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'

Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'
Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song
US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone
Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business