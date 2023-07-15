Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’

File Footage

Christopher Nolan got candid about his habit of staying away from modern technology even though he has made some of the most "revered sci-fi movies."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oppenheimer director revealed he does not even use technology to send his scripts to actors and only “hand delivers” them.

The acclaimed director said he avoids distractions by not using modern technology. "I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get," he said.

"It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me,” Nolan added.

He went on to speak about how technology steals the right to privacy by revealing he hand delivers his scripts to cast members himself.

"People will say, 'Why do you work in secrecy?' Well, it’s not secrecy, it’s privacy," Nolan said, explaining, "It’s being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible."

Nolan personally delivered the scripts of his latest work, the biographical thriller film about Godfather of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, to the whole cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy revealed that Nolan called him “out of the blue" about the movie and then showed up at his home.

"In classic Chris style, he flew from L.A. to give me the actual script," the Peaky Blinders star said, adding, "you never get anything on email. He has to give you the physical copy."