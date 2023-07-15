 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for their ability to ‘court controversy at every step’.

The Sussexes’ downfall has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She started off by noting how different the Sussexes look now compared to their freshly post-royal life.

Ms Elser noted the change as being, ‘starkly different’ and even went as far as to add, “Harry and Meghan’s journey from a beloved royal couple to one that courts controversy at every step is something to behold.”

Especially in light of how his partnership with Spotify broke down less than one year after its launch.

With the past in mind, Ms Levin also went onto warn how precarious of a situation Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in now that everything has changed.

Especially “with Meghan reportedly holed away at home” writing her prequel to Dicken’s work Great Expectations.

This comes shortly after Prince Harry was reported to have been planning his own Africa centered documentary, away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. 

