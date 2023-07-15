Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus

Tish Cyrus has recently expressed her elation over Noah Cyrus engagement to fashion designer Pinkus.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Tish thinks he’s perfect for Noah. He completely supports her and has shown he's there for her no matter what.”

The insider revealed that Noah and Pinkus are planning to tie the knot as soon as possible.

“Pinkus actually proposed a month ago,” said the source.

The source told the outlet, “He wants to design Noah's dress - it'll be truly one of a kind.”

Meanwhile, Tish also got engaged to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

Last month, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus opened up about her engagement through official Instagram account.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” added the singer.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple went public with their relationship in April and they have been engaged for more than a month.

Noah also wrote in the caption, “This past month of being your fiance and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

“I have never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I am so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live,” added the singer.

