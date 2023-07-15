 
Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Gigi Hadid showed off several poses for the camera as she made the most out of her vacation
Gigi Haded proudly displayed her toned figure and also revealed her giant dragon tattoo in new photos. She showed off several poses for the camera as she made the most out of her vacation while lounging on a yellow beach chair.

Her bikini featured different patterns as she paired it with multiple glittering necklaces with her beach waves left loose and falling over the side of her face. 

The tattoo, which is on her backside, appears to be a temporary one as she eagerly gave her fans a closer look at the ink.

Her outing comes soon after her former beau Zayn Malik finally opened up about his altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. Following their confrontation, the singer ended up getting charged with a shocking four counts of harassment.

He had not contested any of the charges after he allegedly pushed her into a dresser and then went on to call her a “f*****g Dutch sl*t” back in 2021.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn said he believes he dealt with the situation “in the best way.” He explained: “I don't get involved when people talk online. My most valuable thing for me is time and I don't want to be justifying myself. “

He continued, adding: “I knew what the situation was and I knew what happened and the people involved know what happened and that's all that matters. I didn't want to bring attention and I didn't want to get a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative for my daughter to eventually read. I believe I dealt with it in the best way and that's all that needs to be said. It was a lot of negativity.”

