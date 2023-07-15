 
Kim Kardashian and North West embrace TikTok aging filter

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, showed off their playful side in a recently shared TikTok video. The mother-daughter duo used the popular aging filter on the platform to give viewers a glimpse into their future selves.

The video begins with Kardashian, aged 42, taking on the challenge. Holding the phone up to her face, she stylishly played with her hair and struck poses for the camera. Amused by the results, she exclaimed, "I looked gorgeous," before breaking into laughter as North, aged 10, walked into the frame.

When the aging filter tracked North's face, Kardashian was surprised and exclaimed, "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" North smiled at her mom and reassured her, saying, "No, I look older." The playful banter continued as they captioned the video with, "Gorgeous award."

This latest video adds to the collection of entertaining content shared on their joint TikTok account, which was launched in 2021. Garnering an impressive following of 16.3 million fans, their account showcases the close bond between the mother and daughter.

