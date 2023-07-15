 
menu menu menu

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira is reportedly “feeling happy” while dating NBA star Jimmy Butler even though they share a huge age gap of 13 years.

According to Us Weekly, the Waka Waka singer is unfazed by their age gap as she loves his company despite their relationship being relatively new.

Ever since her separation from her partner of 12 years Gerard Pique, the Columbian singer has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and now the basketball player.

Speaking of their alleged romance, an insider told the publication that it is too early to say if their romance is long term or just a fling.

Shakira and Butler sparked romance rumours after they were spotted having dinner at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London earlier this week.

Dishing on their romance, the source said, “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

The insider added that there their 13-year age difference “doesn’t bother” Shakira “whatsoever” whose former boyfriend was also 10 years younger than her.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” the insider added.

Shakira and Pique’s kids, Sasha and Milan, are said to be longtime fans of Butler but he only met their mother not long ago.

The singer and Butler “have only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media,” the insider shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?

Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?
Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus

Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus
Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed
Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon video

Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon
‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics
Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment
Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed video

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti
Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’ video

Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’
Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?

Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?
Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform

Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform
Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’ video

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’
Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts