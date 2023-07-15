Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown cannot help but swoon over her fiancé Jake Bongiovi as he made an appearance the Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday morning, July 13, 2023.



The youngest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi shared some snaps from the sporting event in a carousel shared onto his Instagram.

The aspiring actor, 21, was dressed in a white button-down which he wore over loose faded denim jeans. His hair was slightly slicked back as he showed off his stunning, newly launched watch, Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Huracán.

The Luxury Swiss watch brand, known for its racing themed time pieces, had partnered with the event held at the Goodwood Racecourse.

“I feel the need….” Bongiovi captioned his IG post, “The need for speed.”

In the caption, the Stranger Things star, 19, gushed over her beau, commenting, “soooo handsome,” adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Moreover, the brand also dropped some studly clicks of the actor as he views the newly launched timepiece.

“Truly memorable,” the brand’s official IG wrote. “Thank you to @jakebongiovi who joined us to celebrate the launch of the new Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph at the world’s greatest motorsport and car culture event.”

Like his fiancée, Bongiovi is pursuing a career in acting. He will be making his debut in a romantic comedy from Jordan Weiss and New Line Cinema Productions, Sweethearts. The filming for the HBO Max show wrapped in August 2022.



In addition, he had a role in Todd Tucker's musical film Rockbottom. As a model, Bongiovi worked for two world-famous agencies such as William Morris Endeavour and IMG Models.

Brown and Bongiovi have not shied away from sharing glimpses into their adorable relationship on social media. The young couple began dating since two-and-a-half years and announced their engagement in April.