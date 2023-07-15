 
menu menu menu

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown cannot help but swoon over her fiancé Jake Bongiovi as he made an appearance the Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday morning, July 13, 2023.

The youngest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi shared some snaps from the sporting event in a carousel shared onto his Instagram.

The aspiring actor, 21, was dressed in a white button-down which he wore over loose faded denim jeans. His hair was slightly slicked back as he showed off his stunning, newly launched watch, Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Huracán.

The Luxury Swiss watch brand, known for its racing themed time pieces, had partnered with the event held at the Goodwood Racecourse.

“I feel the need….” Bongiovi captioned his IG post, “The need for speed.”

In the caption, the Stranger Things star, 19, gushed over her beau, commenting, “soooo handsome,” adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Moreover, the brand also dropped some studly clicks of the actor as he views the newly launched timepiece.

“Truly memorable,” the brand’s official IG wrote. “Thank you to @jakebongiovi who joined us to celebrate the launch of the new Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph at the world’s greatest motorsport and car culture event.”

Like his fiancée, Bongiovi is pursuing a career in acting. He will be making his debut in a romantic comedy from Jordan Weiss and New Line Cinema Productions, Sweethearts. The filming for the HBO Max show wrapped in August 2022.

In addition, he had a role in Todd Tucker's musical film Rockbottom. As a model, Bongiovi worked for two world-famous agencies such as William Morris Endeavour and IMG Models.

Brown and Bongiovi have not shied away from sharing glimpses into their adorable relationship on social media. The young couple began dating since two-and-a-half years and announced their engagement in April.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife
Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage

Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage
Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?

Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?
Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus

Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus
Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed
Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon video

Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon
‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics
Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment
Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed video

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti