Kristin Cavallari unveils shocking reason for co-sleeping with her grown-up kids

Kristin Cavallari admits her firstborn entirely transformed her life

Kristin Cavallari recently got candid about her decision to let one of her kids still share her bed.

On the Tuesday, August 26 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the 38-year-old American TV personality and fashion designer talked about her three children, Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

Cavallari revealed Camden was “such a good baby” when he was born but her second child, son Jaxon, gave her a tough time.

Referring to Jaxon, she said, “He was the easiest labor and delivery on the planet, and he was a really hard baby.”

“So maybe, maybe that was the universe just being like, ‘We're going to make [labor] a breeze because the next eight years with him are going to be really tough.’ And I love my little Jaxy, but man, he was a really hard baby, and he was kind of hard until he was about eight,” the Dancing with the Stars alum jokingly added.

In addition, Cavallari went on to share that Jaxon developed “really bad eczema” when he was an infant, due to which he was in pain, but has now “completely” recovered from the skin condition.

Notably, The Hill star’s second boy has another challenge that has stayed with him until today, explaining, “This kid has also always had FOMO [fear of missing out]. Even when he was little, I mean, he would only take 30 minute naps. Thirty minutes on the dot. This kid is up no matter what, no matter where we are, nothing mattered. No outside circumstances mattered. This kid only took 30 minute naps, and I'd be like, ‘Oh my god, Jaxon, please, please.’”

The mother of three admitted her son’s FOMO was so strong that it even beat their efforts at sleep training.

“Once Jaxon could walk so well, let's say right after a year, when he realized, ‘Oh, wait, I can get out of my bed.’ Once he realized he could get out of this bed, he came in my room — I'm not kidding, guys — every single night for four years, I'm not joking. Every single night for four years.”

Cavallari emphasized she “did and tried everything” to stop Jaxon coming into her room, especially after welcoming Saylor.