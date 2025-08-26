 
Inside Sir Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono's years long rivalry

Sir Paul McCartney reportedly shared an uneasy dynamic with John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono

August 26, 2025

Sir Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono reportedly shared a contentious dynamic with each other.

Sir Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono reportedly shared a contentious dynamic with each other. 

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the tension between the McCartney and Yoko Ono lingered long after John Lennon’s shocking death in 1980.

“Paul could never accept the way Yoko was suddenly part of the process. He felt pushed aside,” a source close to the band told the outlet.

“What made it worse is that the tensions didn’t stop when The Beatles split," the spy confided and stated, "and even after John’s death, their fallout continued.”

Peter Jackson’s acclaimed The Beatles: Get Back documentary captured the fraught shift. 

In one scene, McCartney can be seen reflecting on Lennon and Ono’s bond, remarking, “See, but their point is that they're trying to like be as near together as they can."

"They wanna stay together, those two. So, it’s alright. Let the young lovers stay together,” the source continued.

However, behind the scenes, McCartney admitted to deep frustration.

Speaking with Howard Stern in 2022, he explained, “Let’s face it; we didn’t welcome Yoko into the studio. Because we thought it was a ‘guy thing.’"

"I mean … wives and girlfriends weren’t really welcome in the studio. They could (pop in) the control room for a quick visit. But actually sit in the studio with us? It was like, ‘No. Excuse me. We’re working.’”

While McCartney never directly confronted Lennon about the issue, he conceded the resentment was palpable. 

“It was kind of obvious, though. We were just fuming and sulking. ‘Excuse me, that’s my amp. She couldn’t use the stool?’ It was mind-blowing,” he recalled.

