Chris Evans’ brother calls out fans who target Chris’ girlfriends

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2023

Even though Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating for two years, they have remained private
Scott Evans, the brother of Chris Evans has taken to defending 42-year-old Chris and his relationship with 26-year-old Alba Baptista. Even though the pair have been dating for more than two years, they have tried to remain private about their romance.

They revealed their romance officially in January when Chris shared some sweet clips of himself with Alba. A few months later, Scott is now discussing the fan reaction anytime his brother and similar celebrities get into a romantic relationship.

As he made an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, he explained that “it’s tough” and that “people can ruin things pretty quickly.” In the early years of his career, Chris has been linked to actresses like Jessica Biel, Christina Ricci and Kate Bosworth.

After he became a household name by being cast as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he dated Jenny Slate from Big Mouth.

Scott explained that when a woman gets linked to Chris, she may think “Oh, I'm just dating a person, he's a guy” However, soon enough she becomes a victim of “article after article after article after post after tag after tag.”

He added that “you can only take that for so long” which “makes relationships kind of hard for him, I think.”

