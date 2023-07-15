 
menu menu menu

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

American pop sensation Lizzo has recently broken her silence on Taylor Swift feud on stage at her Perth show on July 14.

Earlier, Lizzo made a negative comment about Taylor on Instagram live, leaving swifties stunned as they believed it was “aimed at Blank Space singer”.

The About Damn Time hit-maker said, “The most popular person of today ain't even comparable to what Beyonce is doing.”

Swifties thought Lizzo is referring to Taylor, as the singer has recently taken over the world with record breaking sales for her Era’s tour and also dominated the music charts.

Lizzo however took to the stage on the opening night of her The Special Tour, and mentioned that there’s no “bad blood”.

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud

The comment came in between songs when Lizzo decided to speak to the audience and read out some fan signs.

One sign read, “I chose you over Taylor.”

Lizzo also spoke to the fan, “I'm going to start off be saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody's shows, so it means the world to me that you're here.”

“Taylor Swift is amazing as well … I heart Tay Tay too, there's no competition here,” added the songstress.

Lizzo later quipped that the fan didn’t need to select between her and the Cruel Summer hit-maker, as she would get her tickets to her gig.

The singer also ensured that she was “only joking about the tickets” and then “autographed fan's sign board”.

More From Entertainment:

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look
Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all video

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all
Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday
Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more
Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos

Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos
‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids

Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids
Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits video

Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits
King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day video

King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day
Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer video

Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife