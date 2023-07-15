Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud

American pop sensation Lizzo has recently broken her silence on Taylor Swift feud on stage at her Perth show on July 14.



Earlier, Lizzo made a negative comment about Taylor on Instagram live, leaving swifties stunned as they believed it was “aimed at Blank Space singer”.

The About Damn Time hit-maker said, “The most popular person of today ain't even comparable to what Beyonce is doing.”

Swifties thought Lizzo is referring to Taylor, as the singer has recently taken over the world with record breaking sales for her Era’s tour and also dominated the music charts.

Lizzo however took to the stage on the opening night of her The Special Tour, and mentioned that there’s no “bad blood”.

The comment came in between songs when Lizzo decided to speak to the audience and read out some fan signs.

One sign read, “I chose you over Taylor.”

Lizzo also spoke to the fan, “I'm going to start off be saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody's shows, so it means the world to me that you're here.”

“Taylor Swift is amazing as well … I heart Tay Tay too, there's no competition here,” added the songstress.

Lizzo later quipped that the fan didn’t need to select between her and the Cruel Summer hit-maker, as she would get her tickets to her gig.

The singer also ensured that she was “only joking about the tickets” and then “autographed fan's sign board”.