Demi Lovato addresses vision and hearing impairment due to 2018 overdose

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Demi Lovato has recently addressed their brain damage and impairment to vision and hearing because of the 2018 drug overdose.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer, who use they/them and she/her pronouns, said, “Well, I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets.”

They shared, “The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn't believe it.”

“And two, I wish that someone would've told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes,” stated the 30-year-old.

Lovato told the host, “I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day.”

“It’s a daily constant reminder,” they continued.

Lovato explained, “Anytime I look at something — like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face.”

“And so, it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path, because I never want that to happen again,” they added.

Earlier, Lovato told PEOPLE about drug overdose while promoting for their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” remarked the musician.

Lovato mentioned, “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything.”

