Felicity Blunt's young age causes 'insecurities' in Stanley Tucci

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci had a 21 years age gap
Stanley Tucci's consciousness about her younger wife, Felicity Blunt, peaked so much that he even mulled ending relationship with her.

"I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off," Tucci added.

"I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."

In a conversation with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne the Hunger Games star revealed his indecisive on getting into a serious relationship after her wife Kate's death.

The Transformers star met Felicity after Devil Wears Prada premiere at her sister Emily Blunt's 2010 wedding to actor John Krasinski.

"Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host told Laverne.

"That's a huge thing, at a very young age too," he said. "If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."

After breast cancer took his first wife's life in 2009.

Three years later, Tucci tied the knot with Blunt in 2012.

