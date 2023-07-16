Scott Disick slams Kanye West for hate towards Jews

Scott Disick lashes out at his former brother-in-law Kanye West in response to West's anti-Semitic comments.



Kanye West has often faced backlash for his anti-semitic outbursts over the years. He even praised the Nazi leader 'Adolf Hitler' admitting that rapper sees 'good things' in him.

Kardashian's latest episode saw Scott paying a visit to Jenner. As the pair chatted, Jenner praised the outfit choice of Scott saying, "I love the Jewish star".

Scott, who is Jewish replied that he has to represent Jews these days possibly hitting out at Kanye West for his hate towards Jews.

The momager, Kris Jenner, replied, "Thanks God."

Scott shares a 13-year-old son, Mason, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple also parents 10 years old, Penelope and Reign, 10.

Scott isn't the only one to respond to Kanye West as the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, also got tearful while lamenting about the changes she noticed in Kanye West, reports Mirror.

She said, "The personality Kanye has now is really confusing to me as it is very different from the person I married."

She added, "I would do anything to get old Kanye back."

Kim expressed that the situation is difficult to manage for her and she also expressed support for the Jewish community.