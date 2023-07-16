Dr Terry Dubrow, Hollywood plastic surgeon, warns against weight loss surgeries following Lisa Marie Presley's death

Hollywood plastic surgeon and Botched star, Dr Terry Dubrow is the latest to weigh in about the cause of death of Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest following the complications of bariatric surgery that she had years ago.

LA County Coroner confirmed the cause of her death to be a small bowel obstruction.

Following her death, Dr Dubrow has warned against any kind of weight loss surgeries including gastric bypass, gastric band, and gastric sleeve.

In an interview with TMZ Live on Friday, the doctor said, "I have read Lisa Marie's autopsy report. She had the most advanced kind of weight loss surgery."

Explaining about the late actress's surgery, Dubrow said, "In that type of surgery parts of the intestines are disconnected, so you can't get as much food."

He continued that a new connection between her stomach and intestine was formed, adding, "The most common complication of going inside the abdomen and having this kind of surgery is scar tissue forms, and that's called adhesions."

Dr Dubrow told that these adhesions after the surgery can at any time lead to what's called small bowl obstruction - blocked parts of the small intestine.

According to Dr Dubrow, the adhesions caused after surgery in the case of Marie Presley have caused the death of 30 feet of her small intestine even before she made it to the hospital.