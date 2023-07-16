 
menu menu menu

'Friends' star cast still remains 'highest-paid' performers in TV history

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Friends starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and other premiered in 1994
'Friends' starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and other premiered in 1994

The star cast of the most popular TV show Friends has been the highest-paid actors of all time, and they still remain to be known as the ones.

Nobody has been able to break their record so far. The cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, emerged as superstars in 1994 and are still ruling hearts in 2023 with their famous TV series Friends.

Friends star cast still remains highest-paid performers in TV history

When the first season aired, the salary of each actor per episode was $22,500. In season 2, the pay increased to $40,000. But after that, some complications emerged when the increase in salaries was not extended to all six actors.

Therefore, in season 5, Warner Bros. increased the pay scale by $15,000 per episode. The cast witnessed a rise in their salaries with each season, and by seasons 9 and 10, the three lead actresses had become the highest-paid performers on TV. 

Friends star cast still remains highest-paid performers in TV history

They signed a contract worth $1 million per episode for the last two seasons.

Even today, Warner Bros. collects an estimated $1 billion each year from the TV show Friends through licensing and merchandising. Out of that total collection, each cast member is paid 2% every year, reports Inquisiter.

Many years have passed since the last episode of the finale season aired, yet these actors are being paid for the spectacular jobs they have done in their particular roles.

Friends star cast still remains highest-paid performers in TV history

Friends, even after so many years, is still binge-watched by fans all across the world with the same level of excitement and happiness. 

More From Entertainment:

Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long

Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long
Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance

Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance
Robert Downey Jr. dubs ‘Oppenheimer’ as ‘best film’ amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Robert Downey Jr. dubs ‘Oppenheimer’ as ‘best film’ amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ updates following SAG-AFTRA Strike: Release date & more

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ updates following SAG-AFTRA Strike: Release date & more
Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed video

Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed
Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination

Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination
Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'
Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique at the gym video

Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique at the gym