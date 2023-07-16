How Margot Robbie redefined iconic 'Barbie' looks at film's promotional spree?

Margot Robbie took inspiration from actual barbie dolls for her film's promotion

Margot Robbie has established a new definition of glamour with her latest outfits that she wore to the worldwide promotional spree of her upcoming fantasy-filled film, Barbie.

Robbie took inspiration from actual Barbie dolls to look like one in the real world. The way she carried all the looks has set an example that no one in the world can ever carry them the way she has.

Take a look at some of her looks from the promotional spree for Barbie:

Robbie wore an extremely stunning Versace frock. Her shining outfit had a figure-hugging bodice and a frilled skirt. This look was inspired by the Day to Night edition of the 1985 Barbie doll.

The Suicide Squad star wore a black and white strapless dress after being inspired by the 1959 Mattel Barbie.

Later, she attended a media event in Beverly Hills, where she opted for a pink and white coloured polka-dot minidress designed by Valentino. Robbie completed her look with white stilettos.

The inspiration for this look was taken from the 2015 Pink and Fabulous Barbie doll.

The Babylon actress also took inspiration from a 1996 doll for Barbie's London premiere. She graced the red carpet wearing a shimmery black satin dress that had embroidered tulle at the bottom.

She opted for opera gloves and a pearl choker with her glamorous ensemble.

Robbie also flew to Mexico to promote Barbie. The look she opted for the event was inspired purely by the Earring Magic Barbie doll, released in 1991.

She wore a pink coloured dress with her hair parted on one side. She added waves to her hair, giving it a 90s look, reported Daily Mail.

Barbie is Margot Robbie's ambitious project, which is set to release on July 21. The entire world is waiting eagerly for the film to be released.