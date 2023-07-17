Kate Middleton caught on camera chatting with King of Spain at Wimbledon

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their young daughter, Princess Charlotte were seen chatting with Spanish King Felipe in the royal box at Wimbledon on Sunday.

King Felipe was in attendance at the Wimbledon men's finals to cheer on Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz, who ended up defeating Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Cameras caught the young princess, and her mom the Princess of Wales exchanging some words with the Spanish royal.

Charlotte, who made her Wimbledon debut on Sunday, was all smiles as she met the King of Spain. Cameras caught the young princess, and her mom the Princess of Wales during their sweet interaction with Felipe.

The little princess seemed very into the tennis match throughout, cheering and gasping at points alongside her brother, Prince George. She even sported sunglasses, just like her mom.

King Felipe and Princess Kate, Prince William and their two children were just a few of the royals sitting in the royal box to watch the final. Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, along with Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Sophie Windsor, were also spotted.