Bebe Rexha deletes boyfriend’s text about weight gain after making it public

It seems that there is trouble in paradise for Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

The I’m Good (Blue) musician, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 16, 2023, where she revealed a text message from Safyari allegedly calling her out for gaining weight.

The singer, who has been with the filmmaker since 2020, shared a screenshot of a lengthy text that he had sent to her.

“Hey. I never said that you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” the text read. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

Safyari went on to point out that the Meant to Be singer had gained “35 pounds” and he was being honest about it. He went on to say that Rexha would call him ‘chubbs and fat’ when he gained ‘3 pounds.’

He determined that the singer may have been “trying to find reasons to break up” with him because she may be “unhappy” or “don’t see a future” together.

“Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have,” the text continued. “You know I have always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

Soon after the IG Story picked up in the media, the musician went ahead and deleted the texts posted online.

It is uncertain if the pair has called it quits or not.

The text message comes just a month after the singer slammed fat-shamers who attacked her for her weight gain.

In the caption for an Instagram video of her dancing in an orange jumpsuit, the singer wrote that she has “been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life.”

However, she added, “Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory.”