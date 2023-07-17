Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate David Beckham, Lionel Messi Inter Miami deal

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated David Beckham after Lionel Messi made his “dream” come true by signing a contract with Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team based in the US.

Messi, one of the greatest football players in the world, inked the deal with Inter Miami, co-owned by the former football legend, after his exit from Paris St-Germain (PSG).

Following Messi’s signing, David has exuded immense joy while dubbing it as lifelong dream of his to bring the top-tier football talent to Miami.

Showering love on his incredible father, the aspiring chef took to Instagram to applaud David as he took another step towards his ambition of fostering the growth of football in the country.

“What an amazing achievement × so proud of you dad × love you,” the former Manchester star’s first born penned.

Joining her husband, the Transformers star also hailed David with tribute on her story, writing, “Congratulations David Beckham. So amazing!! So proud of you!!”

David has been on the receiving end of the good wishes coming from his beloved family and friends and fans from all around the world after Messi signed the deal.

In his statement, the football icon said, "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city, players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

"Today that dream came true,” David added in his statement. "I couldn´t be prouder that a player of Leo´s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can´t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."