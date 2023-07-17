Kim Kardashian let herself go in no-makeup look

The diva dared to show off her flawless skin in a Sunday selfie posted on social media.

The 42-year-old reality star treated her fans with a sizzling photo with one of her trademark poses, blowing a kiss into the camera.

The entrepreneur, who discovered one of her Skims bodysuits contributed to saving the life of a fan who had been shot, looked relaxed in the photo.

'Glowing,' were the words written next to the post on the Skkn Instagram page.

The Kardashians star appeared to be wearing natural-looking makeup and it has never been for the first time as she looked straight into the camera with one hand behind her head.

The fashionista appeared to be wearing a low-cut black bikini top and styled her dark hair in a loose updo.