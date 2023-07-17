Cardi B and Offset put on united front after cheating allegations

Cardi B and husband Offset are celebrating Kulture’s birthday in their unique style.

The celebrations took place after cheating rumours as they celebrated their birthday with an elaborate Mario-themed party on Sunday.

The New York-born beauty, 30, took to Instagram and shared glimpses of a second birthday bash they held for their first-born child, as they are also parents to son Wave Set, one.

The I Like It songstress and the Migos alum, 31, previously held a party for the child - who they gifted with a pricey Hermès Birkin bag - at New Jersey's Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream Mall.

Kulture was dressed to impress at her soiree, as she donned a pink Princess Peach-inspired Christian Dior gown with a train.

The proud mom appeared to be having a wonderful time at the themed kids' bash.

Offset - who is also father to children Jordan Cephus, 13, Kody Cephus, eight, and Kalea Marie Cephus, eight, from previous relationships - kept things casual in a black T-shirt with black pants and sunglasses.