Meghan Markle receives support amid latest claims about Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a massive support from royal fans amid latest claims about Prince Harry and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The fans were reacting to a report where royal expert and commentator Kinsley Schofield claimed that Diana would have preferred Duke of Sussex’s ex Chelsy Davy rather than Meghan Markle to marry.

One fan commented, “Not only did Chesley say NO! Meghan said YES!, I'll pay the price, because I love you enough Harry, to do that. This is what Meghan shows, each and every day, despite her mistakes, errors & misunderstandings.”

The royal fan further said, “She is trying and I will always honor her for that. At the end of the day none of us knows what's it like to be married into the royal family. I believe in my heart she is doing her very best. Despite our harsh criticism of her and even hatred thrown at her each and every day, STILL SHE RISES!!!”

Responding to it, another fan commented, “I so agree! She loves her hubby, her kids and their lives. Everyone just shush!” 

