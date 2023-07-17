Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'

Bon Iver's popular song "Skinny Love" is often misinterpreted as a song about eating disorders, but according to Justin Vernon, the band's founder, its true focus lies in the realm of heartbreak.

Vernon clarified in an interview with Pitchfork that "Skinny Love" primarily delves into the emotional pain of a failing relationship rather than addressing illness or eating disorders.

He explained that the song captures a specific phase where one clings to a relationship for support rather than experiencing genuine love. The term "skinny love" serves as a metaphor for a love that lacks depth and sustenance, highlighting its fragile nature.

The inspiration for the song's emotional journey stems from Vernon's personal experience of breaking up with his girlfriend, Christy Smith. In the midst of both band and relationship turmoil, it is understandable that he holds onto a love that seems destined to fail, expressing desperate pleas for its survival.

Appearing on their debut album "For Emma, Forever Ago," "Skinny Love" carries significant emotional weight for Vernon as it reflects a specific phase in a failing relationship.

