How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?

Hollywood's favourite couple, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello after seven years, separated.

The reason, meanwhile, behind their divorce is so far unclear.

But there is reportedly some clarity on how the curtain fell on the Hollywood diva's first marriage.

Joe Gonzalez was the Columbian star's childhood love as she walked down the aisle in 1991 with him.

Vergara was eighteen at the time.

Soon she was shot to fame for her well-defined features and ample assets in the modeling world.

The young buisness man often accompanied her to work; however, cracks started to appear.

According to The Things, the divide became so wide the once-passionate pair started to lose the spark.

After two years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 1993.

Despite the differences, both remained on good terms, as 51-year-old told Parade, "We're still close friends," adding, "When José comes to the United States, he stays with me."

On the other hand, the Barranquilla native had tied the knot again and had two more children.

Gonzalez and Vergara share one son

It is pertinent to mention here the actor delivered major hits after her divorce, including the top-rated sitcom the Modern Family.