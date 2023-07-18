 
menu menu menu

When Miranda Lambert was accused of being 'crazy lady'

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Miranda Lambert had anger issues the complaint alleged
Miranda Lambert had 'anger issues' the complaint alleged

Miranda Lambert was caught in a controversy when she stopped her Las Vegas performance in the middle to blast some fans for taking selfies instead listening to her track.

But, the 39-year-old did had her fair share of controversies.

In 2013, she was accused of stealing Melanie Peden's shop, a few steps away from the Longview native's Pink Pistol boutique in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

"She had a complete meltdown and threatened to 'punch me in the mouth' if I kept talking," Peden tells the National Enquirer.

As she added the Drunk crooner had set eyes on her property when it popped up for sale four years ago, after the shop owner invited the musician to visit the store before its grand opening.

"I was stunned and a little bit scared too, because she was growling and yelling at me like a crazy lady. She's got a real anger problem and needs help. But I stood my ground and asked her to leave my store," she added.

Following the incident, Peden filed a police report against the Academy winner.

But the authorities later cleared her, saying no evidence was found that Lambert threatened to attack the woman.

More From Entertainment:

Michael B. Jordan wants to remain 'shirtless' in movies

Michael B. Jordan wants to remain 'shirtless' in movies
King Charles, Prince William respond to Prince Harry's 'truce' offer?

King Charles, Prince William respond to Prince Harry's 'truce' offer?
Katie Price fears of being buried alive, predicts her death

Katie Price fears of being buried alive, predicts her death
Prince William is 'just' parent, treats Prince George and Prince Charlotte as 'equals' video

Prince William is 'just' parent, treats Prince George and Prince Charlotte as 'equals'
Kate Middleton 'leader of family' as William 'stepped back' at Wimbledon video

Kate Middleton 'leader of family' as William 'stepped back' at Wimbledon
Kanye West's new life with wife Bianca Censori: Ice Cube reveals truth

Kanye West's new life with wife Bianca Censori: Ice Cube reveals truth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry repent for their stunts after fresh snub? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry repent for their stunts after fresh snub?
How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?

How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?
Sarah Ferguson shares very special anniversary tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson shares very special anniversary tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice