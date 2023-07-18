When Miranda Lambert was accused of being 'crazy lady'

Miranda Lambert had 'anger issues' the complaint alleged

Miranda Lambert was caught in a controversy when she stopped her Las Vegas performance in the middle to blast some fans for taking selfies instead listening to her track.

But, the 39-year-old did had her fair share of controversies.



In 2013, she was accused of stealing Melanie Peden's shop, a few steps away from the Longview native's Pink Pistol boutique in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

"She had a complete meltdown and threatened to 'punch me in the mouth' if I kept talking," Peden tells the National Enquirer.

As she added the Drunk crooner had set eyes on her property when it popped up for sale four years ago, after the shop owner invited the musician to visit the store before its grand opening.

"I was stunned and a little bit scared too, because she was growling and yelling at me like a crazy lady. She's got a real anger problem and needs help. But I stood my ground and asked her to leave my store," she added.

Following the incident, Peden filed a police report against the Academy winner.

But the authorities later cleared her, saying no evidence was found that Lambert threatened to attack the woman.