 
menu menu menu

Michael B. Jordan wants to remain 'shirtless' in movies

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Michael B. Jordan wanted to put his chiseled physique onscreen
Michael B. Jordan wanted to put his chiseled physique onscreen

Michael B. Jordan is ready to heat up the temperature as he wanted to remain shirtless in films as long as his shape was maintained.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Creed actor teased that being shirtless in movie roles is "a plus in my life and in my career."

"Look, we're only going to be at this age once and have the ability to play these roles, to be physical and take my shirt off. I'm in my physical prime right now at this moment.

So I have been, like, yeah, we're gonna milk this."

But, the actor stressed he is still up for Rolex other than that doesn't mean Jordan wants to flaunt muscle onscreen.

"Lately, I've started to really think about and daydream about the future and what roles and what direction I want to go in, so there have been moments where I want to throw on a suit rather than a tank top. Maybe go for a shirt over a fitted tank, you know what I mean?" Jordan added.

"My team and I have done a really great job at strategically figuring out when is good to be [PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive] or when it's really cool to just chill and put on some sweats and a T-shirt."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William is 'just' parent, treats Prince George and Prince Charlotte as 'equals' video

Prince William is 'just' parent, treats Prince George and Prince Charlotte as 'equals'
Kate Middleton 'leader of family' as William 'stepped back' at Wimbledon video

Kate Middleton 'leader of family' as William 'stepped back' at Wimbledon
Kanye West's new life with wife Bianca Censori: Ice Cube reveals truth

Kanye West's new life with wife Bianca Censori: Ice Cube reveals truth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry repent for their stunts after fresh snub? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry repent for their stunts after fresh snub?
How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?

How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?
Sarah Ferguson shares very special anniversary tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson shares very special anniversary tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce 'divorce'

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce 'divorce'
Queen Consort Camilla called Meghan Markle 'minx' out of spite video

Queen Consort Camilla called Meghan Markle 'minx' out of spite
Royal family faces fresh backlash

Royal family faces fresh backlash