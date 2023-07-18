Michael B. Jordan wants to remain 'shirtless' in movies

Michael B. Jordan wanted to put his chiseled physique onscreen

Michael B. Jordan is ready to heat up the temperature as he wanted to remain shirtless in films as long as his shape was maintained.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Creed actor teased that being shirtless in movie roles is "a plus in my life and in my career."

"Look, we're only going to be at this age once and have the ability to play these roles, to be physical and take my shirt off. I'm in my physical prime right now at this moment.

So I have been, like, yeah, we're gonna milk this."

But, the actor stressed he is still up for Rolex other than that doesn't mean Jordan wants to flaunt muscle onscreen.

"Lately, I've started to really think about and daydream about the future and what roles and what direction I want to go in, so there have been moments where I want to throw on a suit rather than a tank top. Maybe go for a shirt over a fitted tank, you know what I mean?" Jordan added.

"My team and I have done a really great job at strategically figuring out when is good to be [PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive] or when it's really cool to just chill and put on some sweats and a T-shirt."