Taylor Swift's ex-BF gets trolled on internet amid Ariana Grande's divorce

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Ariana Grande has reportedly separated with husband Dalton Gomez
Amid separation rumours of Ariana Grande with husband Dalton Gomez, netizens have started trolling Taylor Swift’s former partner Joe Alwyn as well.

On Monday, news came out that Grande has parted ways with Gomez. This news came out three months after Swift and Alwyn broke up in April. The duo was dating each other for the past six years.

Sources close to the development told TMZ that the alleged reason behind the pop star’s separation was her strong fame game, which led to the end of the relationship.

Meanwhile, when the Blank Space singer’s break-up news surfaced on the internet, the reason cited was the same as the Die for You singer.

Swift’s relationship with Alwyn ended towards the end of the pandemic, as the global artist returned to her chaotic schedule.  

As per Daily Mail, the fans of both the A-lister artists are furious over their estranged partner and are trolling them on social media.

One of the fans wrote that both Grande and Swift knew who they were dating before they started getting serious with them. Pointing towards Gomez and Alwyn, the fan urged them to stop dating famous women.

Another social media user wrote: “Joe Alwyn and Dalton Gomez when the Pandemic ended: what do you mean you're a mega pop star with millions of fans? Why didn't you tell me? That's so inconvenient for our relationship.”

Another fan wrote on social media that these two men got into a relationship with two famous women, and now they are expecting that they will change their career for them.

“Alwyn and Gomez 'got into relationships with two of the most successful women in the world, and they expected them to change themselves and their career for them”, wrote an angry fan.

Ariana Grande split up with Dalton Gomez two years after their marriage.

