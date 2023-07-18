Real reason Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are divorcing after two years

Ariana Grande and her real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez called it quits after two years of marriage and the reason may have been their growing distance.

After the news of their split broke, a source told Daily Mail, that the exes could not make it through in a “post-covid world.”

The pair was reportedly each other’s “everything” for one another but as soon as the lockdown lifted and things started going back to normal, Gomez was “taken aback” by the musician’s celebrity status. And gradually their differences became more apparent.

Per a source cited by People revealed that Grande “was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton.”

However., their relationship took a major hit when the Positions singer, 30, headed to London to film her upcoming film, Wicked.

“It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage,” the insider told People Magazine.

The source added that Dalton Gomez is “super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles” given his job as a luxury real estate agent.

The relationship “didn’t work” and the two eventually went their separate ways.

Despite the pair heading to divorce, the insider noted that Ariana Grande “has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan.”

Grande and Gomez, 27, who began dating in January 2020, announced their engagement 11 months later. They were married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.