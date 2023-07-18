 
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin tie the knot in secret wedding ceremony in Hungary: See pics

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2023

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin tie the knot in secret wedding ceremony in Hungary: See pics
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin tie the knot in secret wedding ceremony in Hungary: See pics

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin exchanged vows in a secret wedding ceremony in the model’s home country of Hungary just a month after officially announcing their engagement.

The After We Collided star and the Hungarian model’s wedding photos were leaked online after a local news publication broke the news of their nuptials.

Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot in a church just outside the Hungarian capitol of Budapest, according to the outlet which also shared a snap of the bride.

In the image, Palvin looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gorgeous corset-style wedding gown and sheer gloves, while her bronze locks were covered with a long white veil.

She completed her look with a diamond choker and matching heels. Meanwhile, the Beautiful Disaster star looked handsome in a classic black suit with a white collared shirt and a black tie.

Some more stills of the wedding were shared on Twitter, featuring the newlyweds as they walked through the chapel after exchanging their wedding vows.

The photos also gave a glimpse at Dylan’s best man – his twin brother and actor Cole Sprouse – who could be seen standing near the altar in one of the snaps.

This comes almost a month after the lovebirds confirmed their engagement which actually took place when Dylan popped the question to the model back in September 2022.

"We got engaged in September," the couple told V Magazine with Dylan saying, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement."

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," he added. 

