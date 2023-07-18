Tom Cruise reinforces cinema magic with ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning': Review

File Footage

Tom Cruise lived up to his promise of captivating audiences with a mesmerizing, exhilarating, and unforgettable cinematic spectacle yet again with his latest offering, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

As I stepped into the theater for the first time to watch an action-thriller, the iconic theme music reached my ears and I was taken back in time when I first watched the Mission: Impossible I in my cozy corner at home on the small screen.

And now, witnessing Cruise's powerful presence on the big screen, pitting himself against old-fashioned villains, enigmatic leading ladies, and his long-time companions, I was living in the spy world vicariously, where the hero embarked on a heart-pounding journey hunting for a key to unlock an "entity" and save the world.

Cruise's dedication to the theatrical experience has been validated by the creation of this iconic masterpiece, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

Its true essence can only be appreciated to its full extent on a big screen – a sentiment I wholeheartedly endorse.

Returning as Ethan Hunt alongside Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and the newcomer Hayley Atwell as Grace, Cruise kept the audience on the edge of their seats with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, jaw-dropping stunts, and a gripping storyline.

Tom Cruise fights Esai Morales in 'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One'

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell in 'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One'

From the film's opening sequence to its climax, the Top Gun superstar took cinema-goers on a rollercoaster ride, giving viewers no second to even blink, lest they miss even a slight glimpse of the movie.

Even when delivering lines or just planning his stunts with his on-screen team, Cruise's magnetic presence alone entranced the audiences. But when he took the wheel with Atwell or rode his motorcycle through the cliff, he truly ruled.



Like its predecessors, Dead Reckoning Part One has a touch of comedy combined with high class action scenes, and genuine emotion with themes of loyalty, sacrifice and redemption.

It unquestionably stands as the blockbuster of the year, setting a new standard for the action-thriller genre.

Tom Cruise death-defying motorcycle stunt in 'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One'

In this 27-year-old theatrical franchise, director Christopher McQuarrie has crafted a masterpiece with his impeccable direction, a compelling narrative infused with emotion, and a stellar cast willing to give their all, resulting in an incredible cinematic experience for viewers.

McQuarrie and Cruise's creation stands as proof of the enduring significance of cinemas, especially in an era dominated by OTT platforms.

This exceptional film also shattered all expectations, delivering authentic stunts in a world defined by CGI.

Despite facing multiple disruptions during production due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cruise's unwavering determination, dedication, and his unending love and passion for creating movies brought his "dream" to life.

With this latest installment in the hit action-packed series, Cruise has shown that he truly considers entertaining audiences a “privilege," by staying true to his ongoing “fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

And so, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Cruise has cemented his place as the “last movie star of the old kind” who “saved Hollywood” by putting his heart and soul into the craft and stood by his word of creating pure magic.