'Barbie' star Michael Cera opens up about major career crisis in 2019

Michael Cera rose to fame with 2007 films 'Juno' and 'Superbad'

Michael Cera, who will be featuring in upcoming film Barbie, has revealed how his notable 2007 films Superbad and Juno created a crisis in his career and life.





Cera, in conversation with The Guardian, said that fame makes one feel uncomfortable, weird and paranoid. However, there are a lot of great things about fame, but also there are bad energies too.

He revealed that after the fame of these two films: “I didn’t know how to handle walking down the street.”

“Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there’s a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle.”

He gave the classic example of drunken people that are often found walking on roads, who on recognizing an actor, become enthusiastic, but are also toxic.

“You know, if people are drunk, and they recognize you, and they’re very enthusiastic, but it can be kind of toxic too,” added Cera.

He further stated: “When you’re a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you — they’re not that respectful of you or your physical space. I didn’t know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries."

"It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me. It was a mistake.”

The Barbie actor admitted that he wanted to leave the industry at one point due to disappointment.

“There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous. I was kind of having a bit of a crisis. I was really not enjoying the level of heat. I really didn’t know if I was going to keep being an actor.”

As per Variety, Michael Cera concluded saying: “I think I wanted to be a working actor who can enjoy my day-to-day life, and the world that I’ve created for myself,” he said. “I think that was the overall thing I was trying to figure out.”