Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' hailed as visually stunning masterpiece by Japanese critics

Renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has made a triumphant return with his latest film, "The Boy and the Heron" (also known as "How Do You Live?").

Japanese critics are hailing the animated masterpiece, which marks Miyazaki's first directorial effort in a decade. The film premiered in Japan on July 14, and its international release is scheduled for late 2023, according to Indiewire.



"The Boy and the Heron" is an original story inspired by Yoshino Genzaburo's 1937 novel. It follows the journey of a young boy who undergoes a transformative coming-of-age experience while living with his uncle after the death of his father. Miyazaki dedicated the film to his own grandson, adding a personal touch to the project.

Notably, Miyazaki has been a vocal advocate for hand-drawn animation over CGI, and this film serves as another testament to his commitment to the craft. Studio Ghibli chose to adopt a minimalistic marketing strategy for "The Boy and the Heron," reminiscent of past generations, relying solely on a poster and a title to evoke curiosity and imagination.

Early reviews from Japanese critics have been overwhelmingly positive, describing the film as a long-awaited showcase of Miyazaki's visionary storytelling.

The BBC review praised the film for featuring Miyazaki's signature obsessions, quirks, and thematic concerns, offering visual delights akin to his beloved works such as "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Spirited Away."

Critics have highlighted the film's maturity and complexity, with Anime News Network remarking on its artistic prowess, describing each frame as a separate work of art that contributes to a grander whole.



Japanese cinemas claim: “It is no exaggeration to say that this film is among the best of Ghibli’s works in terms of visuals and story. On the other hand, those who are not Ghibli fans may be confused by the dizzying pace of scene development.

GKIDS, the distributor of Studio Ghibli films internationally, is set to release "The Boy and the Heron" later this year, generating immense anticipation among global audiences. As Miyazaki's swan song, this visually stunning film promises to be a culmination of his illustrious career, offering an enchanting and thought-provoking experience that demands multiple viewings and reflection.