Christopher Nolan reflects on underrated gem 'Insomnia'

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2023

Christopher Nolan reflects on underrated gem 'Insomnia'

Hollywood's cherished filmmaker Christopher Nolan considers "Insomnia," one of his earliest works, to be his most underrated film, despite its commercial success. 

Released in 2002, "Insomnia" was Nolan's first collaboration with a major studio and exceeded $100 million at the box office. 

In an interview for the book "The Nolan Variations," he expressed his personal attachment to the film, describing it as one of his most significant and vivid experiences.

“I’m very proud of the film, I think, of all my films, it’s probably the most underrated.”

While overshadowed by the success of his Batman franchise, Nolan encounters fellow filmmakers who express interest in "Insomnia" and recognize its value. 

The film serves as a foundation for his unique style, showcasing intricate plots, unexpected twists, and an exploration of human psychology that characterizes Nolan's filmmaking approach.

