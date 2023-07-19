Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande's exes Dalton Gomez, Joe Alwyn 'ill-prepared' to handle fame

Singing sensations Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande's ex-partners, Joe Alwyn and Dalton Gomez, were 'ill-prepared' to handle fame, according to an expert.

Grande is reported to have split from her husband Dalton Gomez after he allegedly "struggled to adjust to her fame".



The Mirror US sought help of senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body, to know the fact.



Baker said that "societal expectations and traditional gender roles can challenge these scenarios".

She told the outlet: "The cases of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, as well as Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, are pertinent examples. Historically, men have been the 'providers' in relationships, and this often extends to being the more successful or powerful partner.



"This dynamic can be traced back to patriarchal structures that have dominated society for centuries. When a woman outperforms her male partner regarding success or power, it can challenge these deeply ingrained societal norms and expectations."



"Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Joe Alwyn were all in high-profile relationships where the women were arguably more famous and successful. It's essential to note that fame isn't just about success—it's a lifestyle that comes with constant scrutiny, pressure, and a lack of privacy," she added.

Sally Baker continued: "The intensity of this exposure can be overwhelming for anyone, regardless of gender. It's possible that 'fame' was too much for Gomez and Alwyn, not because they were less successful, but because they were unaccustomed or ill-prepared to handle such a lifestyle."

"This is especially true in a society that often equates a man's worth with his professional success. Such feelings can strain relationships, leading to their dissolution," she explained.



According to the expert, "it takes men who are secure in their self-worth to overcome societal expectations; the pressures of fame and self-esteem issues can make it challenging to maintain relationships with more successful or powerful women."

"However, as society evolves, these dynamics are changing. More men are becoming comfortable and supportive of having a successful woman as a partner. Remember that each relationship is unique, and broad generalisations may not always hold," she conclude.