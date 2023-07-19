YouTube sensation Annabelle Hamm dies at 22, confirms family

Annabelle Hamm had a great fan folloing on YouTube, TikTik and Instagram

YouTube sensation Annabelle Hamm has died suddenly at the age of 22 as per the confrimation made by her beloved family.

Hamm was an outstanding influencer who had a massive fan following on numerous social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Her sudden death has left her family and fans in great shock. The social media star lost her life after suffering from an epileptic event.

The 22-year-old social media star's family took it to her Instagram to share the saddening news with her fans and followers with a heavy heart.

They revealed the cause of her death in the long post. “This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."

“She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

The post continued: “Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

"We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.”

According to the reports of Daily Mail, Hamm was attended a bachelorette party in Fairhope before she went missing on Saturday. On Monday, her sister Amelia shared her death news on Monday.



Deadline reported that Annabelle Hamm's sisters have paid tribute to the departed soul in special Instagram posts.