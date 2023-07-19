Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marital troubles laid bare amid divorce rumours

Rumours have been swirling over the past months that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be headed for a divorce.

Most recently, RadarOnline reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “taking time apart” so repair their faltering relationship.

Harry and Meghan have taken blow after blow amid their collapsing business deals, public backlash over their alleged car chase in New York and the ongoing royal rift that has been aggravated further.

One of the major differences that the insider pointed out was that the pair is “trying to figure out what hit them.” Moreover, Harry “doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

The insider went on to add that Prince Harry is trying to “find himself.”

Now, a source close to Harry and Meghan told Page Six that all the speculations are untrue. “It’s not true, it’s literally made up,” the insider told the outlet.

The couple themselves have not made a comment on the ongoing rumours but the have been making plenty of solo appearances with just one of them being together.

Furthermore, Harry is in the midst of heading to his ‘second home’ Africa to film his upcoming Netflix project where the royal “feels more like himself.”

Previously, Bella magazine reported that the former Suits actress decided to “step away” from the Sussex brand after their Spotify deal was cancelled last month.

“Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support,” a source told the outlet.

Prince Harry wed Meghan in 2018, and shares two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.