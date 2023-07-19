Most people know how Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biographical thriller Oppenheimer relates to Japan, but what may come as a surprise, is that the Barbie doll – the subject of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated live-action Barbie, also has a history with the country.

Japan's connection to Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, follows the story of American scientist Robert Oppenheimer, who invented the atomic bomb and successfully tested it in 1945.

The bomb was then used to bomb two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, during World War II. This tragic event may result in the film being banned in Japan.

Japan's connection to Barbie:

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set to release the same day, and many are unaware that the famous doll actually has a history with the country too.

Barbie was first manufactured in Japan in 1959, during a time when American companies were taking advantage of the country's economic downturn and outsourcing manufacturing to Japanese companies. Today, Barbie is still manufactured in parts in many low-wage countries.

Despite her American roots, Barbie has become a global icon, selling at an astonishing rate of 2 dolls per second and generating over a billion dollars in annual revenue for the Mattel Corporation.

However, when the doll was first launched in Japan, it did not do well with Japanese children. They were unimpressed with Barbie's "thick eyeliner" and "wide smile," as reported by The New York Post.

In response, Barbie adapted to Japanese culture by donning traditional kimonos and incorporating local accessories. This adaptation led to a tale of cultural exchange and acceptance.

On July 21, both Oppenheimer and Barbie will make their debuts in theaters. While Oppenheimer may face challenges in Japan due to its sensitive subject matter, Barbie's connection to the country offers a unique perspective on the doll's global influence.